Nigeria Missing Out On Rare Global Oil Boom Opportunity – THISDAYLIVE

•Says woeful economy contributing to violence

•Describes N4bn Tompolo contract as bizarre

•Prosecute suspected oil thieves, Senate orders military, security chiefs

•Falana: I have evidence govt knows those behind crude oil theft, smuggling

•Obi estimates N1.3trn worth of crude oil stolen

Emmanuel Addeh, Sunday Aborisade and Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Nigeria has continued to waste the rare opportunity presented by the global rise in oil prices to grow its economy like other oil-producing countries, London-based The Economist has stated.

While a surge in oil prices could do astonishing things, like in Saudi Arabia where a futuristic city was planned to rise from the desert or Angola where its currency has suddenly become one of the strongest performers against the dollar, it noted that in Nigeria, the reverse was the case.

The report came just as the leadership of the Senate yesterday asked heads of military and security agencies…