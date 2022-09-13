Tukur Mamu Part of International Terrorist Network, Arrested in Egypt on His Way to Terrorist Summit – THISDAYLIVE

* Gets permission to detain Mamu for 60 days

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday told a Federal High Court, Abuja, that detained Abuja-Kaduna Train Kidnapped Victim negotiator, Tukur Mamu, was part of an international terrorist network who used the cover of journalism to perpetrate crime.

The DSS’ allegation forms part of an affidavit presented before a Federal High Court, Abuja, to secure the court’s permission to keep Mamu in custody, pending the conclusion of investigation.

According to the agency, Mamu who had negotiated the release of some victims kidnapped during the Abuja -Kaduna train attack by terrorists, was arrested on his way to an international terrorist summit in Egypt.

In the affidavit in support of its ex-parte application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022, the DSS begged the court to allow it keep Mamu for further investigation because it has established act of terrorism financing against…