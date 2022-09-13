We’ll Drive Economic Devt Through Provision of Vital Infrastructure Nationwide – THISDAYLIVE

*Lauds Uzodimma’s devt strides in Imo

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared the readiness of his administration to drive the nation’s economic development through the provision of vital infrastructure in all the nook and crannies of the country.

The President, who spoke Tuesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital during a one-day working visit to the state stressed that his government knows

the importance of critical infrastructure in economic development and was determined to drive the economic development of Nigeria through the provision of vital infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country.

The commitment, he stated, can be seen “in our commitment to certain critical projects such as Deep Sea Ports, new airport terminals and buildings, various railway projects, a network of gas and power infrastructure, roads and bridges including the Second Niger Bridge, telecommunications infrastructure to…