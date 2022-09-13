We’ve Committed over €150m to Support Key Electoral Institutions Since 1999 – THISDAYLIVE

•Says INEC must be allowed to operate freely without pressure

•Electoral commission restates commitment to electoral justice

Adedayo Akinwale and Ifeanyi Ohagwa in Abuja

The European Union (EU) has revealed that it has committed over €150 million in the provision of technical support to key electoral institutions and stakeholders since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999.

The EU ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Amb. Samuela Isopi disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, at the EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU SDGN) Programme: Closure Ceremony of Phase I and the launch of Phase II.

She said the EU believes that only a functioning democracy could address citizens’ needs and build prosperous, resilient and strong societies.

Isopi noted that it was against this background that the support to electoral processes was a key element of the EU’s cooperation policy with its partners.

She explained that the Phase I of the…