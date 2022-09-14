Boosting Demand for Nigeria’s Exports Through Value Addition – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo writes that beyond raw materials exports, government must commit itself to promoting value addition to increase quality of exports to make the country’s trade more profitable.

No doubt, Nigeria’s foreign trade may appear huge in terms of volume, and size but it is not often favourable to the country, especially in terms of the balance of payment in recent times.

This is partly a result of the underlying challenges in the country’s economic structure, especially its over-reliance on crude oil revenues over time and the inability to properly diversify the economic base.

Nigeria’s foreign trade is perpetually in deficit as the value of its imports appear to outweigh exports – but the real issue remains in the continuous export of raw materials without value addition.

Merchandise statistics

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its second quarter 2022 foreign trade report, indicated that Nigeria’s total merchandise…