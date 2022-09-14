Buhari Flays Attack on Ifeanyi Ubah – THISDAYLIVE

* Says act condemnable, barbaric

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as “barbaric and condemnable” the shooting in Anambra State of the convoy of a member of the National Assembly representing Anambra South District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

The president, in a release issued Wednesday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed deep concern over the activities of armed groups in the South-east zone and in other parts of the country.

According to him, “We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the response to the worrisome situation by the police, the military and other security agencies.

“The nation has lost four brave policemen and other aides of the senator.

“On behalf of the government and the people, I pay homage to these security men and the aides who were brutally murdered. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this difficult time.”

President…