Buhari Hails CBN, NDIC, NAICOM, Others on Financial System Stability – THISDAYLIVE

•Says govt tackling insecurity, inflation

•Mass emigration of talents unsettles banking industry

•Gumel: Banking innovation must not be at expense of rural communities

Ndubuisi Francis and James Emejo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), alongside the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including other critical stakeholders for the apex bank’s diligent work aimed at ensuring financial system stability over the years.

Buhari, further assured that his administration would continue to support the entire banking and finance industry in all appropriate ways to ensure it continues to deliver on mandates while creating value innovation for customers.

The president gave the commendation at the opening of the 15th Annual Banking and Finance Conference with the theme: “Repositioning the…