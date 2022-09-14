Buhari to Present N19.76trn Appropriation Bill October, Says Gbajabiamila  – THISDAYLIVE

*inspects chamber renovation ahead of Tuesday resumption

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will in the first week of October present and lay before the two chambers of the National Assembly, the proposed N19.76 trillion budget for the 2023 financial year.

THISDAY had reported that the federal government planned to spend N19.76 trillion in 2023, a 15.37 per cent increase from the amount earmarked in the 2022 budget, as well as a projected deficit of N11.30 trillion.

Gbajabiamila, who made the disclosure for the 2023 budget presentation during the inspection of the ongoing renovation work on the green chamber, as well as the construction of the National Assembly Service Commission office, said that the temporary chamber will be ready for use when the House resumes from its two-month recess next Tuesday, September 20th.

The Speaker said the…