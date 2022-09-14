Daikin Inaugurates First Training Centre – THISDAYLIVE

Ijeoma Okonji

Daikin, the leading global innovator and provider of advanced, high-quality air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration (HVAC-R) products and solutions has announced the opening of its first training centre in Nigeria, in partnership with ETIWA TECH LTD/GTE.

With Daikin and ETIWA, the new development center will be an extension to Daikin’s expertise and know-how to further build the skills and knowledge in the market.

Given that Africa is a key market for growth and expansion, the opening of the Daikin’s new training center aims to bring the knowledge and expertise to build a generation of well-equipped technicians and installers in Nigeria. In addition, the partnership is to further pursue the social corporate responsibility policy of Daikin.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, President, Daikin MEA, Masaaki Miyatake, said: “With the opening of the new training centre, Daikin aims to further develop and respond to the…