Enugu North Traditional Rulers Endorse Ugwuanyi’s Senatorial Bid – THISDAYLIVE

Traditional rulers from Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State have presented ‘Ofo’ to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District in the 2023 general election, as a symbol of their solidarity and endorsement of his senatorial bid.

Presenting the ‘Ofo’ (traditional symbol of authority) to Ugwuanyi when all members of the Executive of Enugu North Zonal Council of Traditional Rulers visited the governor at the Government House, Enugu, the Grand Patron of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Igwe Simeon Osisi Itodo, told the governor that the royal fathers and the people of Nsukka zone are behind him, his administration and his senatorial bid in 2023.

Igwe Itodo, on behalf of the monarchs, prayed for Ugwuanyi saying: “Nsukka people are behind you. You will be going and coming back. Nothing bad will ever happen to you.

“We are saying you have…