FCTA Commences Construction of Solar Traffic Lights at 98 Intersections – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has flagged off the construction of solar traffic light control signals in 98 major intersections within the territory.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, yesterday said at the start of the project at Wuye District that the wireless light would ensure ease of traffic and orderliness on Abuja roads, and give the impetus to the drive towards the transformation of Abuja into a world-class city.

The project is part of the donor project provided by China for the immense benefit of FCT residents.

The minister, who was represented by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, noted that the project would also boost efforts of managing energy consumption needs as the traffic control signals will utilise wireless LED energy saving illumination.

He expressed hope that upon completion, the project would accentuate efforts by the FCTA to achieving an efficient…