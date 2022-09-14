Lado’s Growing Influence Unsettles APC in Katsina – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna writes that the growing popularity and acceptability of Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate in Katsina State, Senator Yakubu Lado, appears a threat to the ruling All Progressives Congress

As the battle for the soul of Katsina State continues to gather momentum, the growing influence and acceptability of the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Yakubu Lado, has rattled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state ahead of the 2023 election.

The ascending acceptance and popularity of Lado in the state, is already making the camp of the APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Dikko Umar Radda, jittery over their chances or possibility of winning the March 11, 2023 governorship election despite the perceived power of incumbency.

Lado, the 2023 candidate of the main opposition PDP, whose political pedigrees have made him gain unflinching support from the electorate at the grassroot, is a…