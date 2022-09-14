Lagos Community Seeks Sanwo-Olu’s Intervention – THISDAYLIVE

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Indegenes of Oluwa community in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the Lagos State Building Control Agency’s(LASBCA) move to demolish their houses.

This, according to them, becomes necessary in view of the recent demolition of properties and shops even when they were granted certificates of warrant of possession by a competent court.

Speaking recently in Lagos on behalf of the community, Ademola Olowoyeye, who also serves as the community lawyer, recounted the demolition of several properties and shops of the local people on September 1, 2022.

He accused policemen of the Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit and hoodlums of rendering them homeless at this difficulty time in the country.

He called on the State Governor and Attorney-General to insist that the judgment of the court is fully obeyed and henceforth ensure that all Lagos State Government…