PDP Chieftain Urges S’west Leaders to Unite for Atiku  – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Dr. Kazeem Adesina Abidikugu, has called on the leadership, major gladiators and stakeholders of the party in the state and South-west geo-political zone, to close ranks to work assiduously to ensure the victory of the party in the 2023 presidential election.

Abidikugu, who was an aspirant for Ibadan Southeast/Northeast federal constituency, also urged Nigerians to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to rescue the country from the economic hardship Nigerians are experiencing.

He made the appeal Wednesday while welcoming Atiku and other party chieftains to the ancient city of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to meet with the leadership of the party in the South-west geo-political zone.

Abidikugu, who is a UK-based medical consultant and Chairman/CEO, DAKA Foundation, appealed to all Nigerians who are facing the heat of the current…