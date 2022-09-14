PDP Constitution Must be Amended to Remove Ayu – THISDAYLIVE

*Makinde says South West PDP seeks Ayu’s resignation

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan.

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Wednesday, said forcing the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to step down from his position would only be possible if the constitution of the party was amended.

This is just as he said the party had all it takes to win the election at all levels as it had ruled the country successfully before, stating that the time has come to return the PDP to power.

The former Vice President, in Ibadan, at an interactive session with party stakeholders in the South West region, while apparently reacting to the call by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State that it was the position of the party in the South West that Ayu must step down, maintained that the party must do things based on its constitution, rules, procedures and practices.

Abubakar who was…