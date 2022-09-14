Retail Investors Can Unlock $198bn Growth Opportunities in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Eromosele Abiodun

Retail investors could be the key to unlocking $198 billion finance for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities if barriers are addressed, a report by Standard Chartered Bank has stated.

The bank in a report, which explores ESG investment opportunities, revealed that for retail investors, $198 billion could be mobilised towards top ESG priorities, particularly financing the climate transition.

The Sustainable Banking Report 2022 titled, “Mobilising Retail Investor Capital,” noted that this capital could also play a critical part in bridging funding gaps in Nigeria’s other ESG priorities including food and water security as well as pollution and waste management.

Also, Standard Chartered suggested that an estimated $8.2 trillion of investable retail wealth could be channeled into sustainable investments by 2030 to finance ESG objectives in 10 growth markets.

It also highlighted barriers currently faced by…