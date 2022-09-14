Stakeholders Brainstorm on Food Security, Economic Devt – THISDAYLIVE

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

As part of activities for the 45th sessions of the National Council on Agriculture and Rural Development, stakeholders in the Agriculture Sector have converged on Jos, the Plateau State capital to brainstorm, strengthen agricultural value chains to ensure food security and economic development in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agricultural Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, who declared the technical session open, said that the focus of the session is on fine-tuning, developing and improving the commodity value chain development process.

Represented by Director Agricultural Land and Climate Change Management Services, Mr. Shehu Bello, Umakhihe said the value chain approach to developing Agriculture was intensified during the Agricultural Transformation 2011-2015.

He said: “The present administration had sustained and enhanced it via the successive frameworks of the Agricultural…