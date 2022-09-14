Supreme Court Declares Ifeanyi Odii Ebonyi PDP Gubernatorial Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared Chief Ifeanyi Odii as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State.

The apex court in a unanimous decision set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal, that recognized Senator Obinna Ogba as PDP’s candidate on the grounds that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to entertain Ogba’s appeal.

In the unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Lawal Garba, the apex court held that failure of Ogba to obtain leave of court before appealing the decision of the Federal High Court Abuja, rendered his appeal incompetent, and robbed the appellate court jurisdiction of entertaining the suit .

“The judgment of the trial court is restored, the primary election of the PDP is valid and the appellant is declared candidate of the PDP “, the apex court held.

