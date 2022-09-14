US, Nigeria Agree on Gas Deployment in Push for Renewable Energy Sources – THISDAYLIVE

•Kerry assures of technical assistance, says over half of Nigeria’s gas consumption flared

•Sylva seeks US’ support for gas exploration, insists Africa’s contribution to emissions meager

•US pledges $200m to Nigeria, others for clean energy initiative

Emmanuel Addeh and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The United States Special Envoy on Climate and member of the country’s security council, Mr John Kerry, yesterday assured Nigeria of the country’s technical assistance in its attempt to decarbonise its energy sources.

Speaking when he visited the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, in Abuja, Kerry, a former Secretary of State in the US, said the two countries agreed to work closely in the deployment of gas as a transition effort as part of the move towards clean and renewable energy.

Also, the United States yesterday said it would commit $200 million to help Nigeria and other countries transit faster to clean energy…