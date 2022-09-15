Higher Inflation Will Hamper Investment, Economic Activities – THISDAYLIVE

•Says lending to households, small businesses risk default

James Emejo in Abuja

Higher inflation and interest rates tend to discourage investments and economic activity, coupled with slower real growth which would in turn weaken banks’ business generation and loan quality in most African countries including Nigeria, according to a report by Moody’s, one of the global rating agencies.

The report noted that since the outbreak of the Russian/Ukraine conflict, inflation had risen sharply in several countries globally, far exceeding most expectations.

Many African countries are grappling with rising prices driven primarily by higher food and energy prices.

In response, central banks have ratcheted up their policy interest rates to try to quell demand.

In Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) increased key benchmark rate by 250 basis points to 14 per cent. In South Africa the policy rate has risen by 175 basis points since the end of 2021…