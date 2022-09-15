UBA Strategic Investment, Expansion to Boost Revenue, Dividend – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

United Bank of Africa (UBA) has assured that its strategic investment and expansion into Africa countries and beyond would boost its revenue, as well as translate into robust dividend payout to shareholders.

The new Group Managing Director of UBA, Oliver Alawuba stated this yesterday at the Bank’s closing gong ceremony on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The Board of Directors of UBA had announced the appointment of Mr. Oliver Alawuba as the GMD/CEO of the company effective 1st of August, 2022.

He stated that the bank is well positioned to leverage its increased visibility and pan African features to increase shareholders’ value on a consistent basis.

According to him, we are expanding our services beyond Africa, bringing in capital inflow and investment into Nigeria and Africa. Africa constitute over 50 per cent of our revenue and we will do more.

He said, “We will pay more dividend and grow our capital base. The bank…