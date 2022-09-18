N’Assembly may Amend Finance Act to Tackle N11.03trn 2023 Budget Deficit, Says Lawmaker – THISDAYLIVE

… as uncertainty surrounds lawmakers’ resumption

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Assembly would have to amend the Finance Act again in order to address the N11.03 trillion deficit proposed for the 2023 national budget. The total budget size is N19.76trn.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on General Services, Senator Sani Musa (APC Niger East), gave the indication while speaking with journalists in Abuja Sunday.

He said the amendments would dwell on areas of making the various revenue generating agencies to double or tripple targets earlier given to them.

He said doing so would reduce drastically the size of the proposed budget deficit .

Musa also hinted that the renovation work going at the main chambers of the National Assembly might affect the possible resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

He said the resumption would depend on how proper the temporary chamber being put in place was carried out before Tuesday.

The senator…