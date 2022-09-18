We Saved Nigeria from Total Collapse, Says Malami – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said that his ministry has played a critical role in rescuing the nation’s economy from total collapse.

The attorney-general also said the ministry has also aided the fight against the twin malaise of insecurity and corruption.

The minister stated this at a retreat organised for the top management of the Federal Ministry of Justice with the theme: ‘Enhancing systems and structures in the Federal Ministry of Justice for effective justice sector service delivery,’ held in Kano.

He explained that the Federal Ministry of Justice “is cardinal to the agenda of the government to build a strong and diversified economy, improve infrastructure and combat the twin malaise of corruption and insecurity. Our duties as State Counsel or administrators are an amalgamation of law and policy.

“We must therefore be conscious of the critical role…