Court Stops Demolition of Ikoyi Cancer Treatment Centre – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has restrained all parties in the suit pertaining to the Ikoyi Cancer Treatment Center from demolishing, destroying or tampering with the building located at No.16, Alexander Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, pending the determination of all the cases pending in court over the land.

Justice Daniel Osiagor granted the order after hearing arguments from the applicant’s counsel and human rights activist and legal luminary, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa.

Justice Osiagor also granted an order transferring the case to the High Court of Lagos State, for it to be consolidated with the other pending cases on the subject matter.

The Applicant, Kings County Property Development Company and its directors, Alhaji Hameed Kasumu and Mr. Abdul-Jamaal Kasumu, had approached the Federal High Court in Lagos on August 8, 2022, with an application for an order of injunction to restrain the Inspector-General of Police, the Assistant…