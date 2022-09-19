NDLEA Seizes N194bn Cocaine in Historic Bust – THISDAYLIVE

* Arrests 4 drug barons

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have busted a major warehouse in a secluded estate in Ikorodu area of Lagos State where 1.8 tonnes (1,855 kilogrammes) of cocaine with a street value of $278,250,000 or N194,775,000,000 were seized.

A statement on Monday by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, revealed that the seized drug is perhaps the biggest singular cocaine seizure in the history of the country.

According to the statement, at least four drug barons, including a Jamaican and the warehouse manager, have been arrested in the well-coordinated and intelligence-led operation that lasted two days across different locations in Lagos State.

Babafemi said kingpins of the cocaine cartel in custody include: Messrs Soji Jibril, 69; Emmanuel Chukwu, 65; Wasiu Akinade, 53; Sunday Oguntelure, 53, and Kelvin Smith, 42, a native of Kingston, Jamaica.

He said they are all members of…