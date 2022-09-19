Report Blames Food Safety Concerns, Gaps in Best Practices for Agro-export Reject – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

The Technical Committee on Nigeria Agro Export Reject set up recently by the federal government to investigate the rejection of the country’s agro-exports in the international market has submitted its findings with recommendations.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, had earlier in May, inaugurated the body which was headed by the Director, Commodities and Export Department of the ministry, Mr. Suleiman Audu, to look into the issue of rejection of Nigeria’s agro produce in the global market.

However, submitting the report to the minister over the weekend, the committee noted major concerns including food safety, technical barrier, non-adherence to best practices, and disregard for basic requirements as “largely responsible for the rejection of our agro-exports abroad”.

The committee, accordingly, proffered appropriate recommendations to reverse the trend.

Among other things, it urged the trade ministry…