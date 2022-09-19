What You Should Know About Non-Interest Fund VI Under CPS – THISDAYLIVE

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) introduced the Multi-Fund Investment Structure to align contributors’ risk appetite with their investment horizon at each stage of their life cycles. The structure also seeks to provide investment choices for contributors and enhance the safety of pension assets through adequate portfolio diversification.

The Multi-Fund Investment Structure resulted in the segregation of the RSA Funds into six distinct fund types, thereby allowing pension contributors and retirees to make specific choices regarding the investment of their pension funds. Three of the Funds (Fund I, Fund II, Fund III) for active contributors and (Fund IV) for retired contributors are aligned with their age and risk profiles, while Fund V and Fund VI serve the needs of contributors to the Micro Pension Fund and the Non-Interest Fund respectively. The default assignment of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to fund type is as follows. However,…