Crude Oil Theft Pushing Nigeria’s Economy to Coma, Lawan Laments – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has raised the alarm that the massive crude oil theft in the oil-rich Niger Delta region is gradually pushing the nation’s economy into a coma.

Lawan stated this at the Senate plenary Tuesday while welcoming his colleagues back from their two-month annual recess.

He stressed the need for an improvement in the country’s revenue earnings.

He warned that unless prompt action was taken to stop crude oil theft, the development may stagnate the economy and drive it into a coma.

Lawan said: “The economy of our country is still challenged. The Senate is working with the House of Representatives and the Executive needs to continually seek for better responses to the economic situation.

“Generation and collection of revenues have remained major challenges. Also, the massive loss of…