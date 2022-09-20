Imo Varsity Pulls out of ASUU Strike – THISDAYLIVE

Imo State University, Owerri, yesterday said it had pulled out of the seven-month-old strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU).

Consequently, the university has directed its students and staff members to resume school today (Tuesday, September 20).

The Public Relations Officer of the varsity, Ralph Njoku, was reported as saying that the university decided to back out from the lingering strike in the interest of the students and staff of the institution.

According to him, a statement announcing the development had been sent to radio houses and would be aired repeatedly from yesterday afternoon.

“Yes. It is true. We have asked students to resume immediately. Lectures start on Tuesday. We are doing this in the best interest of our students and staff. We are not only pulling out of the ASUU strike but also asking everyone to return to school,” he said.