Nigeria Doesn’t Need Messiah in 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

•Says ideally, Muslim-Muslim ticket shouldn’t be an issue

•Campaign language now intemperate, inconsequential, Lawan worries

•Politicians already violating Electoral Act, Gbajabiamila raises the alarm

•NBC warns broadcasters against violence-based electioneering

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano and Udora Orizu in Abuja

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Matthew Kukah, yesterday, said Nigeria did not need a messiah in 2023, but a true leader who would give the whole country, irrespective of tribe, tongue, or faith, a sense of belonging and proper direction. Kukah said Nigerians could not afford another mistake of pinning their hopes on some messiah-like figure.

The priest spoke yesterday in Abuja while delivering a keynote address at a forum on political communication and issue-based campaign in the 2023 general election, organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) and the Kukah…