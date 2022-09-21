APC May Release Full List of Presidential Campaign Council this Week – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may release the full list of the presidential campaign council this week, seven days to the official commencement of the electioneering campaigns for the 2023 elections.

The delay in the release of the full list may not be unconnected with the disagreement that the list was not all inclusive and that some interests were not accommodated in the initial list.

It was based on this that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, during his recent visit to the party secretariat in Abuja, directed the national leadership of the party to tinker with the campaign council list he submitted to the party.

“On behalf of myself, the team of the presidential campaign council, let me commend the DG and Secretary of the campaign that have worked very hard to bring this report about the organisation structure. If they (report) need panel beating, you do so. It is not a red card…