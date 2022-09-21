At UNGA, Sanwo-Olu Woos Foreign Investors to Lagos, Says State Safest in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

•Declares state’s GDP up by $5 billion to about $145,141 billion, budget doubles to about N1.7 trillion

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, currently attending the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, yesterday, told foreign investors to consider his state as their choice investment destination.

Sanwo-Olu reeled off his administration’s achievements in the past three years to try to woo investors to the state.

According to a statement, the governor met a group of would-be investors in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA, at a roundtable organised by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) at Park Lane Hotel in the heart of the city.

The governor spoke of the major strides Lagos State had made in the past three years, despite COVID-19.

He used the THEMES Agenda – the six-pillar development plan of his administration – as a guide.

According to the governor, the state’s…