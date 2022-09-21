Atiku Replies Wike’s Group, Says It’s Time to Move on With Formidable Tasks of Nation Building – THISDAYLIVE

*Urges members of the group to have a rethink

*Says apart from Rivers, names of presidential campaign council members were submitted by states

* Insists Ayu’s removal must be based on PDP constitution

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former vice president and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the withdrawal of the Governor Nyesom Wike’s group from the party’s presidential campaign council.

In a statement he signed and released on Wednesday, few hours after the news of the group’s withdrawal, Atiku who called on Wike and his associates to join him to rescue Nigeria, also said that the decision of the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to resign or not remains a personal decision of the national chairman to make.

He however added that for the sake of the country and generation yet unborn, “we must not, for one minute, shirk in our responsibilities to rebuild this beloved country of…