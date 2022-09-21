CO2CRC Welcomes Sahara Group as Latest Member of CO2CRC – THISDAYLIVE

Africa’s largest private power business, Sahara Group, has become a member of leading global carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) research organisation, CO2CRC.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma, said the leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate joined the Australia-based CO2CRC to drive its commitment to reducing its emissions footprint and building a more sustainable business model.

It stated that the company’s emissions reduction aspirations will be led by the Sahara Upstream and Sahara Power divisions in Nigeria, with subsequent replication across other divisions and locations.

The statement quoted CO2CRC Chief Executive, Dr Matthias Raab, as saying that Sahara Group’s membership was a significant development.

“Nigeria is the largest country in Africa with a population of more than 205 million people and it is facing significant challenges in producing energy for its people…