Danger Looms as Agip Pipeline Leakage Releases Massive Gas in Bayelsa – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

There was palpable fear among residents and farmers in Bayelsa State over the looming danger of a massive gas leakage into the atmosphere on the Kolo-Otueke/Palm Road in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state yesterday.

The massive gas leakage is allegedly coming out from an Agip pipeline close to Yenagoa, the state capital.

When THISDAY visited the scene of the incident, there was a battery connected with wire that suggested that it might be a case of sabotage, even though information had it that there was an explosion last Monday night which might have resulted in the bursting of the gas pipeline.

Some of the residents, who spoke with THISDAY, raised concern about the incident, saying they are afraid of a major fire outbreak which they might not be able to contain.

Mr. Kelvin Irhurhu and Mr. Eboughe Awudu, among those who spoke, urged the state government and other relevant agencies to swing into action quickly…