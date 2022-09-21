Decreasing Value of Naira Affecting Nigerian Economy, Says Analyst – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The alarming exchange rate has been described as a major challenge affecting the Nigerian economy, and which has brought untold hardship on Nigerians.

A business analyst, Mr. My-Ace China, who spoke on the dwindling economy of the country, noted that Nigerians now patronise foreign currency and goods thereby neglecting the impact on the economy of the country.

He also identified insecurity and epileptic power generation across the country as contributing a high percent to the cause of inflation in the country, which has threatened the country’s economy.

China, who is a Port Harcourt-based real estate magnate, spoke with THISDAY in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, yesterday.

He said in a country that is export-based, the local currency is always strong because the people produce what they consume, regretting that in Nigeria products consumed are 95percent import-based, and that has affected the naira…