Kano NNPP Guber Candidate Distances Self from Crowdfunding – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Abba Kabir Yusuf, has distanced himself from a crowdfunding movement said to be initiated to fund his candidacy ahead of 2023 election.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, yesterday in Kano, Yusuf, fondly called Abba Gida-gida by his supporters, said his attention was drawn to a viral video, calming that he consented to the crowdfunding of N1,000 from his supporters to finance his candidature.

Yusuf said he was not aware of the said viral video, describing it as mischievous and deliberate efforts by some mischief makers to tarnish his image and that of the NNPP in the state.

The governorship candidate called on his supporters to disregard the video, claiming that it was the handiwork of “some ill-behaved individuals from the opposition political circle.

