My 2015 Concession Call Collective Decision to Save Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

•Says there must first be country before ambition

•Abdulsalami charges politicians to place country above aspiration

•Mustapha says lack of ideological politics, major challenge for parties

•Nigerians may shock political class in 2023, Obaseki warns

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, reminisced on his 2015 timeous concession telephone call to his then rival, Muhammadu Buhari, and said it was a “collective decision to save Nigeria”.

Speaking at the Goodluck Jonathan 2022 Peace Conference themed, “Nation Building: The Role of Elections in a Multi-ethnic Context”, the former president, however, warned current political actors to tread with caution in the run-up to the 2023 general election, saying there first must be a country before their aspiration.

Also speaking at the event, a former head of state, General Abdulsalami, charged politicians to put Nigeria first before their ambition, as…