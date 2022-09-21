NIGERIA REQUIRES A NEW CONSTITUTION – THISDAYLIVE

Emeka Anyaoku argues the need for a new constitutionthat reflects the will, aspirations and shared values of the people, writes Paul Ejime

Many Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are worried, and for good reasons, about the country’s future beyond the make or mar general elections in February/March 2023.

The level of insecurity is troubling, from the North to the South, East to the West of the country. There are almost daily killings and abductions for ransom, of helpless civilians, with farmers chased out of their farms or made to pay taxes to non-state criminal armed gangs.

Bandits and armed religious extremist groups, especially the Boko Haram appear to operate at will. Recently, they displayed their capacity to strike, even at the seat of the Nigerian Government, shooting their way into a prison and freeing inmates during an audacious jail break in the Federal Capital, Abuja.

The dare devil armed groups have also attacked an advance team of the…