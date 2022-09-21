Ondo Conducts Mass Burial for 496 Unclaimed Corpses – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Government has carried out a mass burial for 496 unclaimed corpses in the state.

The Special Adviser to the state Governor on Health, Prof. Dayo Faduyile, who made the disclosure while briefing journalists in Akure yesterday, said the move was part of efforts geared towards decongesting the morgues in the Akure and Ondo complexes of the state University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH).

Faduyile noted that he and some other government officials had recently embarked on an assessment tour of the morgues in the two health facilities and observed with dismay their gory state, having been jam-packed with unclaimed bodies spanning a year and above.

The Special Adviser said the development prompted him to put up a strong memo to the state Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), on the urgent need to decongest and rehabilitate the morgues, which had literally turned an eye-sore.

