Senate Confirms Ariwoola as CJN  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade

The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, was screened and confirmed by the Senate as the substantive head of the Judiciary arm of government by the Senate on Wednesday.

The screening lasted one hour during when senators across political party lines, asked questions bordering on the plans of Ariwoola to turn the Judiciary arms of government around during his tenure.

Satisfied with the performance of the CJN during the questions and answers session, the senators unanimously approved his appointment after the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, put the approval to voice vote.

Ariwoola’s, confirmation came, close to three months after his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The acting CJN was appointed on June 27 2022 and he has three months to get the Senate confirmation, failure which he would have required fresh nomination.

Buhari, in a letter dated July 26, asked the Senate to confirm…