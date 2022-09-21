Stakeholders Back Bills to Enhance Capital Markets, Investor Protection, Others – THISDAYLIVE

•Proposed law prescribes 10-year jail term for ponzi schemes promoters

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and other stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market have backed a bill to prohibit Ponzi and pyramid schemes as well as other illegal investment platforms in Nigeria.

The key players made their support known at the public hearing on two bills organised by the House of Representatives committee on Capital Market and Institutions in Abuja, yesterday.

The bills were: “A bill for an act to repeal the investment and security act, 2007 and enact the investments and securities bill to establish securities and exchange commission as the apex regulatory authority for the Nigerian capital market as well as regulation of the market to ensure capital formation, the protection of investors, maintain fair, efficient and transparent market and reduction of systematic risk and for…