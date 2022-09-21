Students Urge Sokoto Varsity to Call off Solidarity Strike​ – THISDAYLIVE

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Sokoto State University Students have appealed to the​ Academic Staff Union of the university to consider their plights and​ end the solidarity strike it embarked on.

The students also appealed to the​ union’s leadership at the national level to revisit their strategy and weigh the import of their decision on the youth and the country’s future.

Speaking while addressing journalists at the NUJ press centre, Sokoto, the President of the association, Alkasim Isah Garba, also called on the state government to use every means​ to end this industrial action for the interest of students.

Mr Garba said, “We have been following with keen interest and concern the industrial action embarked upon by ASUU and its impact on education, economy, security and other sectors.​”

He added, “We understand that the strike is to push the Federal government to implement the ASUU/FG 2009 renegotiated agreement and other issues…