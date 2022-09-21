Wike’s Camp Withdraws from Atiku’Campaign Council, Insists Ayu Must Go  – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rising from a meeting Wednesday morning, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who are in the camp of the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike announced they were withdrawing from the Campaign Council of the the party’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The Wike camp insisted that they will not be part of the Atiku campaign activities pending the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

They made this resolution in the early hours of Wednesday, in a special meeting held at Governor Wike’s private residence in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The aggrieved members vowed not to associate with the party’s campaign activities for Atiku until Ayu’s matter on resignation was settled.

THISDAY learned that participants at the meeting include some current and former governors, founding members of the party, former ministers and other leaders of the party.

The…