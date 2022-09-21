Women Group Expresses Worry over Effect of Edo Industrial Plantation Policies – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Women Impacted by Industrial Plantation Expansion have expressed worry over creation of policies and transfer of land without the engagement of women, saying it affects them and their dependants.

The women in a protest cum rally codenamed: “Women Led Action Against Deforestation, Land-grabbing and Gender Rights Violations Associated with the Industrial Plantation Model”, was themed: ‘Women’s Rights are Human Rights. Plantations are not Forests.’

The protest was organised under the auspices of Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FoEN, on Tuesday, to mark the 2022 International Day of Struggle Against Monoculture Tree Plantations observed globally on every September 21.

The women led by Mrs. Gladys Osaghae, who took their protest/rally to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benin City, called on government at all levels to support and invest in communities and women-led solution such…