17 Years after, Nwosu Loses Bid to Remain ADC National Chairman – THISDAYLIVE

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Efforts by the former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, to extend his tenure beyond the provision of the law as chairman of the party through the back doors was neutralised yesterday, THISDAY has gathered.

Nwosu, who has spent 17 years as the National Chairman of ADC before the expiration of his tenure in August, sources at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed that he was said to have been told yesterday by commission to jettison the idea of getting another tenure extension.

ADC had early this month set up caretaker committee after Nwosu’s controversial exit to plan and conduct a national convention to elect substantive national officers within six weeks.

Having spent 17 years as the national chairman of the party, Nwosu was recently asked to vacate the office for another set of leaders to lead the party into the 2023 general election

The decision of…