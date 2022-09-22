CAN NIGERIA’S INEC ORGANISE A CREDIBLE NATIONAL ELECTION? – THISDAYLIVE

There are doubts particularly with so many ineligible names in the register, contends Chidi Anselm Odinkalu

“Indeed, it can be claimed with a large measure of truth, that rigging of elections has become part of our political culture.” Report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Affairs of the Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO), 1979-1983, Main Report, Paragraph 10:10 (1986)

The electoral landslide of President Shehu Shagari’s National Party of Nigeria (NPN) 1983 unfolded in instalments over different sites of improbable magic across Nigeria. This did not occur in one day. It involved the manipulation of the entire value chain of election administration over the cycle of four years from 1979 to 1983. It was both willful and methodical.

After squeaking through a very tight field in 1979 with a mere 36% of the votes and not a small helping hand from the judicial arithmetic of the Supreme…