Court Refuses Baba Ijesha’s Request for Post-Conviction Bail – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade



An Ikeja Special Offences Court yesterday refused post-conviction bail application filed by convicted actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo rejected the bail application on the ground that he did not meet exceptional circumstances and criteria to warrant the bail.

The Court held: “The applicant must show special and exceptional circumstances because the term given to him is 5 years which is to run concurrently. There is no evidence that the appeal has been entered and there is no indication before this court that the court will not treat the case expeditiously.

“It is the view of this court that the applicant has failed to show special circumstances to warrant him bail because he is facing a serious crime.

“In view of this, I am inclined to refuse the bail application of the applicants pending appeal.”

The embattled actor is seeking a bail for an appeal for the five…