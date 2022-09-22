FG Unveils Programme for 62nd Independence Anniversary – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government unveiled the activities lined up for Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary billed for October 1.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed reeled out the activities yesterday at a media briefing also attended by the Permanent Secretary Political and Economic Affairs Office, OSGF, Shehu Ibrahim .

He said there will be a church service at the National Christian Centre, Central Business District, on September 25.

That will be followed by a public lecture focused on National Unity on September 29 at the

State House Conference Hall from 10 a.m.

There will be a Special Jumaat Prayers at the National Mosque, Central Business District

on September 30th 2022, followed by Presidential Broadcast on October 1

at 7 am.

Mohammed said that later on the same day, there will be a Military Parade at the

Eagle Square starting at 10am.

The minister also announced that the…