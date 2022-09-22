House Deputy Minority Leader Distances Self from Labour Party Ticket – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu has distanced himself from the list published on Tuesday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which included his name as the Labour Party (LP) candidate.

The electoral body listed Okechukwu’s name as the LP’s candidate for Awgu/Oji-River/Aninri Federal Constituency of Enugu state.

But in a statement he personally signed yesterday, the lawmaker said he would no longer contest for any position in 2023 and will remain in the Peoples Democratic Party.

The statement read in part: “My attention has been drawn to the list of candidates for the 2023 general election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 20th September 2022 wherein my name was published as the LP Candidate for Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Enugu State. I wish to state that I will not be contesting as the candidate of the LP…